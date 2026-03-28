Miami Open: Sinner storms into final with dominant win over Zverev

Miami: World No.2 Jannik Sinner stormed into the final of the Miami Open, the ATP Masters 1000 event, scripting another dominant victory over Alexander Zverev as he continued his surge towards a second successive title on the tour.

Sinner, who claimed his first Indian Wells title a few days back, lined himself up for another title, racing into the final by defeating Zverev 6-3, 7-6(4) on Friday evening. With this win, Sinner extended his record to 32 consecutive sets won at ATP Masters 1000 events.

In the final to be played on Sunday, the world No. 2 from Italy will face Czech Jiri Lehecka, who defeated Arthur Fils 6-2, 6-2 to reach his maiden Masters 1000 final on Friday.

But the focus was on Sinner in the Miami Open semifinals as he tried to take advantage of the early defeat of World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz to win the Miami Open title and reduce the gap at the top of the ranking chart.

The Italian was elated on reaching the final. "Coming here, trying to produce some good tennis, that was my main goal," Sinner said after reaching his fourth championship match in Miami. "Standing here again, in the final, means very, very much to me."

The second seed is now just one triumph away from becoming the first man since Roger Federer in 2017 to complete the ‘Sunshine Double’ — lifting a trophy in both Indian Wells and Miami.

Sinner has now won his past seven meetings against Zverev, including two this year, after the 24-year-old also defeated the German in the semifinals at the BNP Paribas Open earlier this month. The Italian now leads 8-4 in their ATP head-to-head series.

The Italian former World No.1 had to save a break point in the third game of the opening set. But he responded immediately by stepping up his aggression and capitalising on a brief dip in Zverev’s first-serve effectiveness to earn a break with a booming forehand winner and take a 3-1 lead.

In the second set, Zverev ramped up his intensity and held firm at key moments, especially when he fended off two break points at 4-4, 15/40. Yet Sinner remained composed, consistently held serve, and forced a tie-break. There, the momentum tilted in Sinner’s favour when he claimed a 5/4 lead after Zverev mishit an overhead, ultimately giving the Italian the edge.

Sinner will enter Sunday's final with a 3-0 lead in his rivalry with Lehecka, having won their latest battle last year at Roland Garros in straight sets. Since he is not defending any ATP Rankings points this year, Sinner can move within 1,540 points of World No. 1 Alcaraz with the title.