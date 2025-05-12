Mitchell Starc, Other Overseas Players Likely to Miss Remainder of IPL 2025 Amid Tensions and WTC Final

Delhi Capitals pacer and Australian cricketer Mitchell Starc is doubtful to return for IPL 2025. As is known, the IPL has been postponed for a few days due to tensions between India and Pakistan. Reports suggest that the tournament will resume from May 16, and the final, originally scheduled for May 25, is now likely to be held on May 30.

However, Mitchell Starc has already returned to Sydney. He refused to speak with local media about his return to the IPL. Later, his manager told the media that Starc may not be able to participate further in IPL 2025. Similarly, Sunrisers Hyderabad players Pat Cummins and Travis Head might also not return. Their decision is believed to be influenced by the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, scheduled to begin on June 11 at Lord’s.

Many New Zealand players have already returned home. The situation remains uncertain regarding South African players as well.

The IPL postponement has been a setback for teams like Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who were showing good rhythm. However, it has brought some relief to captain Rajat Patidar. During a match against Chennai Super Kings, he injured his finger while fielding. The current IPL break has given him time to recover and possibly rejoin the team for the upcoming matches. Reports suggest that Rajat Patidar is aiming to regain fitness and participate in the playoffs. He is also expected to be part of the India A squad for the upcoming tour of England.