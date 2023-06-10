Mukhesh Kumar and Naga Bhuvana win medals in National Shooting Championship

VIJAYAWADA: Nelapalli Mukhesh Kumar and Naga Bhuvana, engineering students of K L University who represented the Andhra Pradesh team won a bronze medal in the Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial National Shooting Championship (KSSMNSC) which was held at Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

The Rifle Shooting duo participated in the 10 metres Air Pistol Youth competition and defeated the Tamilnadu team by 16-8 points. Also, Mukhesh Kumar excelled in the 50 metres Free Pishot Junior competition and bagged a silver medal. Both shooters are taking training at the Indian Academy of

Shooting Sports. In this connection, Rifle Shooting Association of Andhra Pradesh Secretary Raj Kumar, the Indian Academy of Shooting Sports Director Nagisetti Subrahmanyswara Rao, KL University Sports Dean Hara Kishore and others congratulated two medal winners.