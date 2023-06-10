Live
- Microsoft's new feature to let users react to comments in Word
- Picture of traffic signal melted in Vijayawada seems to be untrue
- Flipkart Big Saving Days sale starts on June 10: Deals on iPhone 13, Poco X5 and more
- Shakambari Utsavalu will begin on July 1st at the Durga Temple
- Fire breaks out in Khammam Agricultural Market
- TS Haritotsava from June 19
- IN undertakes twin carrier CBG ops in Arabian Sea
- Amit Shah to Visit Tamil Nadu on Sunday
- Bonalu festival showcases Telangana's rich culture: Minister
- BJP state vice president appeals to authorities to put off school reopening date
Mukhesh Kumar and Naga Bhuvana win medals in National Shooting Championship
VIJAYAWADA: Nelapalli Mukhesh Kumar and Naga Bhuvana, engineering students of K L University who represented the Andhra Pradesh team won a bronze...
VIJAYAWADA: Nelapalli Mukhesh Kumar and Naga Bhuvana, engineering students of K L University who represented the Andhra Pradesh team won a bronze medal in the Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial National Shooting Championship (KSSMNSC) which was held at Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.
The Rifle Shooting duo participated in the 10 metres Air Pistol Youth competition and defeated the Tamilnadu team by 16-8 points. Also, Mukhesh Kumar excelled in the 50 metres Free Pishot Junior competition and bagged a silver medal. Both shooters are taking training at the Indian Academy of
Shooting Sports. In this connection, Rifle Shooting Association of Andhra Pradesh Secretary Raj Kumar, the Indian Academy of Shooting Sports Director Nagisetti Subrahmanyswara Rao, KL University Sports Dean Hara Kishore and others congratulated two medal winners.