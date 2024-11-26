Live
Mumbai Indians (MI) Squad for IPL 2025: Key Players, Auction Purchases, and Team Overview
Mumbai Indians (MI), five-time IPL champions, have built a strong squad for the upcoming IPL 2025.
After the two-day auction conc;uded, MI kept key players like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Tilak Varma.
These players were retained for INR 75 crore, showing MI’s trust in their top performers.
Key Auction Purchases
TrentBoult - INR 12.5 crore
Deepak Chahar - INR 9.25 crore
Naman Dhir - INR 5.25 crore
Allah Ghazanfar - INR 4.8 crore
Mitchell Santner - INR 2 crore
Other Purchases:
Ryn Rickelton - INR 1 crore
Will Jacks - INR 5.25 crore
Robin Minz - INR 65 lakh
Karan Sharma - INR 50 lakh
Reece Topley - INR 75 lakh
KL Shrijith, Raj Angad Bawa, Bevon Jacobs, Venkata Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, and Lizaad Williams - INR 30 lakh to INR 75 lakh.
Retained Players:
- Jasprit Bumrah (INR 18 crore)
- Suryakumar Yadav (INR 16.35 crore)
-Hardik Pandya (INR 16.35 crore)
- Rohit Sharma (INR 16.3 crore)
- Tilak Varma (INR 18 crore)
Released Players
MI released several players, including Dewald Brevis, Ishan Kishan, and Tim David.
Team Overview
MI’s IPL 2025 squad combines experience with fresh talent. They kept their core team and added important new players.
The bowling is stronger with Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar.
Young players like Naman Dhir and Allah Ghazanfar Bring energy to the team. Meanwhile, veterans like Mitchell Santner and Will Jacks add depth and experience.
Coach of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 - Mahela Jayawardene is the head coach.
Captain of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 - Hardik Pandya is the captain.
Batting coach of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 - Kieron Pollard is the batting coach.
coaches of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 - Lasith Malinga and Paras Mhambrey are the bowling coaches.
With a strong squad, MI will aim to win their sixth IPL title in 2025. Fans can look forward to another exciting season.