'My path in professional badminton has ended': Olympic gold medallist Carolina Marin announces retirement

Madrid: The 2016 Rio Olympics gold medallist Carolina Marin of Spain announced her retirement from professional badminton on Thursday, bringing an end to a brilliant career during which she won the World Championships thrice.

The Spaniard shared an emotional message on social media, confirming she will not take part in the upcoming European Championships in her hometown, Huelva, where she got a wild card entry. “Today I want to be direct. My path in professional badminton has ended, and therefore I will not participate in the European Championships of Huelva,” Marin said in a video released on Instagram.

The 31-year-old revealed that injuries played a key role in her decision, saying she did not want to “put my body at risk” just to have one final appearance on court. “I wanted us to see each other for the last time on a track, but I don't want to put my body at risk for it. I said it many times, and I am consistent with my decision,” she added.

Marin, who won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, defeating Indian great P.V. Sindhu in the final, is widely regarded as one of the most successful players in badminton history. She is a three-time world champion and a multiple-time European champion, and became the first Spanish player to win Olympic badminton gold.

Reflecting on her journey, Marin said her final match unknowingly came at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she retired hurt in the semi-final after suffering a knee injury.

“In the end, I did retire on a track, in Paris, in 2024, only then we did not know,” she said.

“Thank you for never letting me fall, for being by my side, and for supporting me in the hardest moments. Thank you for your unconditional love,” Marin added.

Despite not being able to end her career on court in Huelva, she said the city will still mark the closing chapter of her journey.

“I wanted the road to end in Huelva, and so it will be. Not with the racket in my hand, but in the city where I was born, to close a circle of many years,” she said.

Looking ahead, Marin said she is ready for a new chapter in life and also feels grateful for what she was able to achieve in her career.

“I leave my passion being very proud of everything I have achieved, but more than for the titles, for having earned the respect of the world of sport,” she said.

“Now I start a new path in which I will try to return all the support I have received and continue defending the values of sport,” the former champion concluded.







