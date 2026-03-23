Narayana Schools student Kshiv Chakave achieves World No. 10 and India No. 3 rankings in the Under-6 chess category

Narayana Schools celebrates the remarkable achievement of its young chess prodigy Kshiv Chakave, who has brought national and international recognition to the institution through his outstanding performance at the prestigious LBHM All India Open FIDE Rated Chess Tournament, a national-level event recognised by FIDE (Fédération Internationale des Échecs) and the All India Chess Federation (AICF).

Demonstrating exceptional talent and strategic brilliance at a very young age, Kshiv Chakave secured the 3rd Rank Trophy in the Under-6 category at the tournament, which witnessed participation from over 200 students across the country.

Further strengthening his credentials, Kshiv achieved a FIDE rating of 1560, which has placed him among the Top 10 players in the world in the Under-6 category, 3rd ranked player in India, and No.1 ranked player in Maharashtra in his age group. His achievement highlights his dedication, analytical ability, and consistent performance in competitive chess.

Narayana Schools extended additional academic support to help him balance his studies along with his competitive preparation and tournament commitments. The school continues to encourage students to pursue excellence in both academics and co-curricular domains through continuous mentoring and academic flexibility.

Kshiv is now preparing to participate in the National Under-7 Chess Championship scheduled from June 7 to June 11, 2026, where he aims to further enhance his national standing.

Speaking on this achievement, Dr. Sindhura Narayana, Director, Narayana Educational Institutions, stated, “Kshiv’s achievement at such a young age is more than just a milestone, it reflects focus, perseverance, and a deep passion for the game. Being ranked among the top players in the world is not just about talent, but also about the discipline and mindset he has developed so early in life. At Narayana schools, we strongly believe in nurturing every student’s potential and supporting their aspirational dreams, because at Narayana, your dreams are our dreams”

With a 47-year legacy of nurturing young achievers and promoting holistic development, Narayana Schools continues to empower students to achieve excellence across academics, sports, and global competitive platforms.