National Deaf Sub-Jr Badminton Tournament: Telangana’s Hasini bags singles gold

In an impressive display of skill, Telangana’s Hasini Reddy clinched the girls’ singles (U-16) gold at the 10th National Deaf Sub-Junior Badminton Tournament held in Chandigarh from March 21 to 24.

She outplayed Kavya of Chhattisgarh 21–16, 21–11 in a dominant final.

Hasini also secured a bronze medal

in mixed doubles alongside Arman, capping a successful campaign. Trained at the Indian Badminton Academy under Olympian Sumeeth Reddy, she continues to emerge as a promising talent in Indian badminton.