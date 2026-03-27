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National Deaf Sub-Jr Badminton Tournament: Telangana’s Hasini bags singles gold

  • Created On:  27 March 2026 1:13 PM IST
National Deaf Sub-Jr Badminton Tournament: Telangana’s Hasini bags singles gold
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In an impressive display of skill, Telangana’s Hasini Reddy clinched the girls’ singles (U-16) gold at the 10th National Deaf Sub-Junior Badminton Tournament held in Chandigarh from March 21 to 24.

She outplayed Kavya of Chhattisgarh 21–16, 21–11 in a dominant final.

Hasini also secured a bronze medal

in mixed doubles alongside Arman, capping a successful campaign. Trained at the Indian Badminton Academy under Olympian Sumeeth Reddy, she continues to emerge as a promising talent in Indian badminton.

Tags

Hasini ReddyDeaf Badminton TournamentTelangana SportsU-16 Girls SinglesNational Championship
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