National Esports Championship to begin from September 25

New Delhi : Country's top gaming stars will be seen showcasing their skills at the 2020 National Esports Championship set to take place from September 25 to 27.

In the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, the three-day event will be held completely online and the Esports athletes from all over the country will compete on video games like DOTA2, Tekken7 and PES 2020.

Defending champion Delhi's Abhinav Tejan (Tekken7) and Mumbai's Moinuddin Amdani (PES), alongside other popular Esports gaming names across the country including Loveneet Dogra, Malay, Akshay Jagtap and Navaneetha, will be among the main attractions as the winner of each game will get chance to represent India at the International Esports Federation (IESF) organised 12th Esports World Championship which will take place in Eilat, Israel at the end of the year.

The National Championship will be played in a double elimination format with the last date of registrations will be September 24 (PES) and September 25 (Tekken7 and DOTA2). The championship will be streamed live on Esports Federation of India (ESFI)'s Youtube and Facebook page.