National Women's Hockey League: Haryana and Bengal win on Day 5

Ranchi: Haryana and Bengal won their respective matches on Day 4 of the National Women’s Hockey League 2024-25 (Phase 1), at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium here on Friday.

In the opening match of the day, Haryana defeated Mizoram 2-1 to bring up their second consecutive victory.

Haryana captain Neelam (28’) converted a penalty corner late in the second quarter to put her team in the lead as the score read 1-0 at halftime. Vanlalrinhlui (39) scored a field goal for Mizoram to equalize and apply pressure on their opponents.

However, a decisive field goal from Pinki (43’) towards the end of the third quarter meant that Haryana would go on to win the match 2-1 as no further goals were scored.

In the day's second showdown, Maharashtra defeated Bengal 2-1.

The first goal of the game came late in the second quarter through a penalty corner conversion from Aishwarya Dubey (29’). The lead didn’t stay with Hockey Maharashtra for too long as Jamuna Ekka (33’) converted a penalty corner for Bengal to equalize early in the third quarter.

Tanushree Dinesh Kadu (54’) scored a field goal in the final quarter to put Maharashtra in the lead once again. They went on to win the game 2-1 after holding on to their lead till the end of the game.

Later in the day, Manipur Hockey will take on Odisha, while Jharkhand lock horns with Hockey Madhya Pradesh.