National Women’s Hockey League: Haryana, Odisha and MP register wins on opening day

Ranchi: As the final phase of the National Women’s Hockey League 2024-2025 begins here in Ranchi, Hockey Haryana, Hockey Association of Odisha and Hockey Madhya Pradesh had a successful outing as they registered a win in their respective matches.

In the first match of the day, Hockey Haryana defeated Manipur Hockey 7-1 in Pool A. Saavi (32’, 37’) and Kirti (45’, 56’) scored a brace each for Hockey Haryana. Khasa Shashi (11’), Supriya (54’) and Kirty (58’) also scored one goal each for their side. In response, Deena Devi Naoram (2’) scored the consolation goal for Manipur Hockey.

In the next match, Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Hockey Bengal 1-0 in a closely contested game. Dipika Barwa (3’) scored for Hockey Bengal in the first quarter of the match.

In the third match, Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Maharashtra 2-0 in Pool A. Bhumiksha Sahu (4’) and Captain Soniya Kumre (58’) scored for Hockey Madhya Pradesh in the first and final quarter of the game to take the game away from Hockey Maharashtra.

The opening ceremony for the National Women’s Hockey League 2025 (Final Phase) will take place later on Tuesday at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium.

Also, Hockey Jharkhand will face off Hockey Mizoram in Pool A, later on Tuesday after the opening ceremony.

The tournament will be played in a single pool with each team facing the other once. The winner of each match will be awarded three points, while draws will secure a single point. The team standing on top of the points table at the end of the league matches will be crowned champions of the elite domestic tournament.

In Phase 1, played last year, Hockey Haryana finished first with 16 points in seven matches, followed by Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey Association of Odisha, just one point behind in second and third place, respectively.