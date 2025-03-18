Live
- CM Vijayan’s meeting with FM Sitharaman suspicious when SFIO probe against daughter is on: Kerala MP
- IPL 2025: KKR unveils new eco-friendly jersey as ‘Runs to Roots’ campaign returns
- CEPT University Launches Summer 2025 Courses, Offers Diverse Learning Opportunities
- SWR GM Reviews Passenger Facilities and Safety Measures Along Hassan-Kabaka Puttur Route
- Ankit Kumar Gupta: Revolutionizing enterprise tech with SAP expertise
- CM Revanth Reddy Reaffirms Commitment to 42% Reservations for Weaker Sections
- Hyderabad Woman Falls Victim to AI Voice Scam, Loses Rs 1.97 Lakh
- Over Five Lakh Students to Appear for SSC Exams in Telangana
- K’taka govt introduces Muslim quota Bill in Assembly, says it will address unemployment
- Cyberabad Police Enforce Restrictions to Ensure Smooth Conduct of SSC Exams
National Women’s Hockey League: Haryana, Odisha and MP register wins on opening day
As the final phase of the National Women’s Hockey League 2024-2025 begins here in Ranchi, Hockey Haryana, Hockey Association of Odisha and Hockey Madhya Pradesh had a successful outing as they registered a win in their respective matches.
Ranchi: As the final phase of the National Women’s Hockey League 2024-2025 begins here in Ranchi, Hockey Haryana, Hockey Association of Odisha and Hockey Madhya Pradesh had a successful outing as they registered a win in their respective matches.
In the first match of the day, Hockey Haryana defeated Manipur Hockey 7-1 in Pool A. Saavi (32’, 37’) and Kirti (45’, 56’) scored a brace each for Hockey Haryana. Khasa Shashi (11’), Supriya (54’) and Kirty (58’) also scored one goal each for their side. In response, Deena Devi Naoram (2’) scored the consolation goal for Manipur Hockey.
In the next match, Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Hockey Bengal 1-0 in a closely contested game. Dipika Barwa (3’) scored for Hockey Bengal in the first quarter of the match.
In the third match, Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Maharashtra 2-0 in Pool A. Bhumiksha Sahu (4’) and Captain Soniya Kumre (58’) scored for Hockey Madhya Pradesh in the first and final quarter of the game to take the game away from Hockey Maharashtra.
The opening ceremony for the National Women’s Hockey League 2025 (Final Phase) will take place later on Tuesday at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium.
Also, Hockey Jharkhand will face off Hockey Mizoram in Pool A, later on Tuesday after the opening ceremony.
The tournament will be played in a single pool with each team facing the other once. The winner of each match will be awarded three points, while draws will secure a single point. The team standing on top of the points table at the end of the league matches will be crowned champions of the elite domestic tournament.
In Phase 1, played last year, Hockey Haryana finished first with 16 points in seven matches, followed by Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey Association of Odisha, just one point behind in second and third place, respectively.