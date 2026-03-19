Naveen-Musa pair secures WRC3 podium at Safari Rally

Hyderabad-based rally driver Naveen Puligilla, along with seasoned co-driver Musa Sherif secured a podium finish in the WRC3 category at the Safari Rally Kenya 2026, the third round of the FIA World Rally Championship in Naivasha.

Competing in one of the toughest rallies in the world, the Indian duo finished third in WRC3 class, and second in the African ARC3 class. They clocked a total time of 5 hours, 22 minutes, 17.9 seconds to be placed 24th overall in the common field where higher-class cars also competed.

Their effort came against extreme conditions, including punishing rocky terrain, deep ruts, unpredictable weather that tested both machine and driver to the limit. Building on his earlier WRC3 class podium at Rally Saudi Arabia in 2025, Naveen has now demonstrated consistency at the highest level of global rallying.

Driving a Ford Fiesta Rally3 prepared by Africa Eco Sports Nairobi, Naveen, who recently became the INRC 3T Indian champion for 2025, displayed remarkable composure across the 20 special stages spread over 338.34 kilometres.

“To stand on the WRC3 podium at Safari Rally is incredibly special,” Naveen said. “This rally demands respect. It’s not just about speed but survival, discipline, and teamwork.” “Representing India and Hyderabad on this stage makes it even more meaningful. This result is a reward for the entire team’s effort.” Co-driver Musa said precision and experience were key to navigating the rally’s unpredictability, even during changing weather threats.