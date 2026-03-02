New Delhi to host SJFI national convention 2026 after 23 years

The Sports Journalists Federation of India (SJFI) National Convention 2026 will be held in New Delhi from March 13 to 16, marking the return of the prestigious annual gathering to the national capital after 23 years.

The National Convention, organised by the Delhi Sports Journalist Association (DSJA) will also celebrate the Golden Jubilee of SJFI, making it one of the most significant editions in its history.

SJFI is recognised and affiliated with the world body of sports journalists, the International Sports Press Association (AIPS).

The National Convention will bring together sports journalists from the North, East, West and South Zones, along with leading figures from Indian sport, administration and broadcasting. With the support of major industry stakeholders and prominent brands, the 2026 edition is set to be the largest and most impactful in the federation’s history.

Over four days, the event will combine meaningful professional dialogue with competitive sporting action and extensive networking opportunities. The programme includes a Grand Sports Conclave featuring top administrators and Olympic icons, the JK Bose Inter-Zonal T20 Cricket Tournament, the AC Bali Table Tennis Tournament, multi-dimensional family and youth engagement activities like the Modern Pythian Games, and a grand Finals and Closing Ceremony attended by distinguished dignitaries.

Abhishek Tripathi, president, DSJA, said, “The Delhi Sports Journalist Association is fully prepared for this event. When the SJFI entrusted us with hosting this National Convention, we decided to make it a landmark event. Our preparations are nearly complete. Renowned sports figures from across the country will participate in this four-day event. Sports journalists from across the country will be in Delhi from the 13th to the 16th to attend the SJFI National Convention. I thank the Sports Ministry and sports-related companies for standing shoulder to shoulder with this event. I would especially like to thank Virendra Sachdeva, Secretary of the Archery Association of India and Delhi BJP President, for his immense support in organizing this event.”

The Grand Sports Conclave will see participation from some of the most influential names in Indian sports and administration.

Saraju Chakraborty, SJFI president, said, “The Golden Jubilee National Convention in New Delhi marks a defining moment in the journey of the Sports Journalists Federation of India. For five decades, SJFI has stood for credibility, professionalism and unity in sports journalism. As we return to Delhi after 23 years, this convention will not only celebrate our legacy but also chart the roadmap for the future of our profession in a rapidly evolving media landscape. We are grateful to the Delhi Sports Journalist Association for hosting this landmark edition and look forward to meaningful discussions and collective growth.”

The event will also see participation from senior government representatives, Olympic icons, and leading stakeholders from across the Indian sports ecosystem.

Meanwhile, the Golden Jubilee edition will celebrate 50 years of SJFI’s contribution to Indian sports journalism — recognising the evolution of the profession from print to digital, broadcast and multi-platform storytelling. With participation from major brands and strong institutional backing, the SJFI National Convention 2026 is expected to be one of the most impactful editions in the federation’s history.