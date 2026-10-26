Nigeria, Uganda complete line-up for Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final

Abuja: Nigeria and Uganda have sealed their places in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final in 2027. The two sides finished first and second, respectively, at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Africa Qualifier C.

They will now join the Africa Regional Final, which is a part of qualification for the 2028 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The regional final competition will also feature Tanzania, Ghana, Rwanda and Kenya, who had progressed from the first two sub-regional qualifiers.

Hosts Nigeria went through the event unbeaten, winning all five of their matches, while Uganda finished as runners-up with four wins. Although both teams had already qualified before they met on the final day, the clash at the NCF Oval 1 decided the top spot, and Nigeria clinched the title in a last-ball finish and got a thrilling one-run win.

Put in to bat, Nigeria were restricted to 148, with Isaac Danladi making 47. The total appeared inadequate as Uganda skipper Riazat Ali Shah smashed 60 off 35 balls to leave his side needing just six runs off the final over.

But Uganda could manage only three singles off the first five balls, leaving them needing three to win and two to tie off the last delivery. The drama was heightened when Nigerian pacer Vincent Adewoye picked up an injury and was unable to finish the over.

Sylvester Okpe was brought on to bowl the final ball to Juma Miyagi, who was run out while attempting a second run, thus leaving Uganda one run short of winning the title. The victory was also Nigeria’s first win over Uganda in T20Is, a milestone captain Chima Akachukwu was quick to highlight.

“We are delighted to have won this tournament especially beating Uganda for the first time in a T20I game. It goes to show how far we have come; the boys have been working hard and the coach pushing us to our limits.

“We thank everyone that believed in us and supported us, from the President, the Board, the staff, we are deeply grateful. To the other countries that participated, you can be proud of your performance as everyone tasted victory,” he was quoted as saying by ICC on Monday.

Danladi was named Player of the Series after scoring 223 runs and holding three catches. Fellow Nigerian Selim Salau was adjudged as the Best Batter for amassing 206 runs, which included a fine century against The Gambia.

Uganda’s Enock Kasaija took the Best Bowler award with 11 wickets, while The Gambia’s Bubacarr Kuyateh was named Best Fielder for his five catches. Among the teams that missed out, Zambia finished third, ahead of Mozambique on net run rate, while Lesotho and The Gambia finished fifth and sixth, respectively.



