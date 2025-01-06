Nishikori moved up 32 places to return to Top-100 in ATP Rankings

Melbourne : Japan's former top-10 men's singles player Kei Nishikori leapfrogged 32 spots in the ATP World Rankings, getting into the Top 100 in men's singles as he made an appearance at No. 74 in the latest list released on Monday. Nishikori made the biggest jump in rankings up the ladder in the last week.

Australia's Alex de Minaur, Jiri Lehecka, and Alexander Muller are the other male players in the Top-100 who gained places in the latest rankings.

Nishikori, who was ranked No. 576 and had to use protection when he returned to action at the French Open 2024, reached his first ATP Tour final in six years at the 2025 Hong Kong Open last week after the retirement of Shang Juncheng.

The Japanese star has climbed back into the Top 100 for the first time since June 2022 following a run to his first tour-level final in six years in Hong Kong. Nishikori beat Denis Shapovalov, Karen Khachanov, Cameron Norrie, and Shang Juncheng before falling to Alexandre Muller in the final.

Alex de Minaur climbed one spot to No. 8 after earning two wins from two matches for Australia at the United Cup. The 25-year-old Australian’s victories in Sydney means he will be seeded eighth at this month’s Australian Open.

Lehecka continued his love affair with Australia by clinching his second ATP Tour title in the country in Brisbane. The 23-year-old, who won his first tour-level trophy in Adelaide last year, dropped just one set en route to the trophy at the ATP 250 in Brisbane, the ATP Tour said on its official website.

The 27-year-old Muller jumped to a career-high No. 56 in the ATP Rankings after he won his first tour-level title in Hong Kong. The Frenchman became just the third player in history to win a title after losing the first set in every match he played.

No. 113 Joao Fonseca, too gained 32 places. The 18-year-old Brazilian had ended 2024 by winning the Next Gen ATP Finals presented by PIF title and he began 2025 by winning an ATP Challenger Tour event in Canberra. Fonseca was perfect at the Challenger 125 in Australia, where he did not drop a set to move closer to the Top 100. Learn more about Fonseca here.

Other notable Top 100 movers include No. 63 Yoshihito Nishioka who gained six spots, No. 70 Benjamin Bonzi also moved up six rungs, No. 75 Dusan Lajovic climbed five spots while Jacob Fearnley gained 13 places to a Career High at No. 86.