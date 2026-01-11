No better place than a full crowd of blue: Daryl Mitchell on NZ youngsters’ first cricket experience of India

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell expressed that he was glad that the young players on his team had the opportunity to play in India for the first time. He noted that there is no better environment for such an experience than in front of a packed Indian crowd in blue.

Mitchell was the top-scorer for his side after the Kiwis were put to bat first as he played an anchor’s innings and made 84 runs off 71 deliveries as the visitors posted 300/8 on the scoreboard at the Kotambi International Stadium (BCA).

Speaking to the broadcasters after the first innings, Mitchell said that getting 300 on a slower wicket was ‘pleasing.’

“As a group, the way we scraped our way to that total on this surface gives us something to bowl at. You always want more as a team. We did lose a couple of wickets in the middle, but I thought the partnerships we built were important. To get to 300 on a slower wicket, especially for us as Kiwis, is pleasing. Now it’s about getting out there with energy and seeing what we can do with the ball. Yeah, and also the new rule of one ball after 34 overs, it gets a lot softer and harder to hit. That’s the challenge of modern one-day cricket - just trying to maximise whatever you can get,” he said.

Speaking of his LBW review, he added, “Yeah, it was pretty out to be honest, probably more wishful thinking than anything else. Just to be really clear with our plans. We know how they’ll want to come out and play.”

“It’s great we’ve got some young guys experiencing India for the first time - there’s no better place to do it than in front of a full crowd of blue,” Mitchell said of the young Kiwis experiencing cricket in India.