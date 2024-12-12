Nortje ruled out of SA’s remaining white-ball matches against Pakistan

Durban: Fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the remainder of South Africa’s ongoing T20I series against Pakistan and the subsequent three-match ODI series due to a left toe injury.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Thursday that Nortje, 31, was initially ruled out of the first T20I between South Africa and Pakistan at Kingsmead in Durban on Tuesday after sustaining a contusion to his left big toe during training ahead of the opening match. It added that subsequent scans on Wednesday revealed a fracture, with Nortje to consult a specialist orthopaedic surgeon to determine the recovery period.

Nortje had made a return to the South Africa T20I side for the Pakistan series, making it the first time of him being in the national set-up since the Men’s T20 World Cup in June, where they finished as runners-up to India. White-ball head coach Rob Walter had said that Nortje was on their radar to play next year’s Champions Trophy.

CSA also revealed that all-rounder Dayyaan Galiem has been named as his replacement for South Africa’s remaining two T20Is, to be played at SuperSport Park in Centurion on December 13 and the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on December 14.

Galiem, a former South Africa U19 player, plays for Titans in domestic cricket and was a member of Johannesburg Super Kings in SA20, has picked 46 wickets with his medium-pace bowling and amassed 723 runs in 60 T20 matches. South Africa are leading 1-0 after beating Pakistan by 11 runs in the series opener at Durban.

South Africa squad: Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira, Dayyaan Galiem, Reeza Hendricks Patrick Kruger, George Linde, David Miller, Kwena Maphaka, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Simelane and Rassie van der Dussen.