NZ had massive feeling of belief after warm-up against SA & win over India, says Kerr

New Delhi: Amelia Kerr’s exceptional all-round contributions were instrumental in New Zealand’s 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup triumph in Dubai, and fulfill their long-held ambitions coming after two runners-up finishes.

New Zealand’s win was enhanced by Amelia receiving the Player of the Tournament award for her impressive 15 wickets, the most by any bowler in the competition's history and scoring 135 runs. On top of everything else, Amelia was the recipient of two major honors at the recent ICC Awards.

She won the Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year award, following Suzie Bates as the second New Zealand player to receive this honor, and also claimed the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, making her the first New Zealander to win the Women’s Cricketer of the Year award.

Reflecting on the time where she felt the tide was in her and New Zealand’s favour in 2024, Amelia felt it began from two matches in the World Cup: the warm-up against South Africa, where she top-scored with 37 in an eight-wicket win and the 58-run victory over India, with her returns being 13 and 1-19.

“I guess the World Cup was pretty special for the White Ferns. For the team, a turning point was one of the warm up games against South Africa. Then we won the first game against India, and there was this belief around the group. For me, nothing changed in terms of my game or how I prepared or my process.”

“Sometimes things go your way, and sometimes they don’t. But I had worked on a few things with my bowling, which helped, to keep things simple and back what I do best. Again, conditions also suited me. So there wasn’t necessarily a turning point. But I think there was a massive feeling of belief that the team carried after a couple of those warm up games,” Amelia told IANS in a virtual chat organised by ICC.

From there, it was no looking back for Amelia as her bowling returns read as: 4-26 against Australia, 2-13 against Sri Lanka, 3-14 against Pakistan, 2-14 against West Indies and 3-24 in the title clash against South Africa, where she put cramps behind to lead New Zealand to glory. A great googly and the support of her spin-bowling group and coach Paul Wiseman contributed significantly to Amelia’s success as a leg spinner in 2024.

“I think one is the spin group we have within the White Ferns, and I absolutely love bowling with them. We compete really hard, and Paul Wiseman’s been outstanding in terms of challenging me to be better, but also building confidence. I think a lot of work in the T20 game was the development and confidence to bowl my wrong’un and a whole lot more, and it came out well.”

“As a leg spinner, you are bowling different variations, and sometimes it’s hard to get both going at the same time. But I guess having the confidence and support I had from the support staff definitely helped me as they kind of bought into the game plan I’d spoke to them about.”

A week in advance, Amelia got a call informing her about winning two ICC awards. The T20 World Cup victory and her outstanding performances immediately sprang to Amelia’s mind. It also reminded her of leading an all-boys team to victory in Wellington, sparking her ambition to play for the White Ferns.

“The award’s nice, but it’s not what you play for. Growing up in my family, they were never too worried or bothered about awards. But I remember when I was about 11 or 12, our team won the whole competition in Wellington.”

“That was pretty special, as I was the captain of the side, which was an all boys team. We were the first team to win from Tawa, which was special. From that moment, that’s when I felt I wanted to be a White Fern and decided that I’m going to train as much as I can to try achieve that.”

In 2010, as a nine-year-old school kid, Amelia used to write stories about winning a World Cup with Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates, something which became a reality in 2024. The success of the New Zealand cricket team in the 2024 World Cup demonstrates the significant impact that positive role models can have on the next generation of cricketers.

In honour of the team winning the T20 World Cup, there was a nine-day tour happening in cities from south to north of the country, where fans and young kids met players, took photos, and see the trophy up close with wonder and awe.

Amelia, whose triumph over mental health struggles also makes her an inspirational figure, aims to inspire future New Zealand cricketers through her dual ICC awards and playing a pivotal role in the team’s T20 World Cup triumph.

“About me watching the White Ferns when I was nine years old, and that inspired me to be one to now winning the World Cup, hopefully that means more young kids in New Zealand want to represent the country in cricket, whether they’re boys or girls.”

“The fact that the women’s game has grown so much over the years means that young girls can also see it’s a career option, and something they can do for a living. I just think New Zealand’s so small and for the country to get right behind and around us, it is special. But people like a success story and for a small country to do it, you hope that it inspires a lot of people in New Zealand.”

Many see Amelia as the key link between veteran players like Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, and Lea Tahuhu and a new generation of players, including herself, Izzy Gaze, Rosemary Mair, and Georgia Plimmer, something which she agrees with.

“It’s a really nice position for me to be in. I have great relationships with the older girls in the team because I’ve played with them for the last eight to 10 years. So I guess I’ve been through different experiences with them within that time.”

“With the young group coming through, obviously I debuted at a young age and I’m closer in age to them. So I feel like I can relate to those players and have had experiences to some degree that are similar to both sides. Everyone’s story is different, but I feel like I’m in a position where I can connect and relate with both spectrums.”

With 2025 already up and running Amelia has another hectic year in hand. Commitments with the Mumbai Indians will bring her to India next month for 2025 WPL, before a stint in The Hundred beckons. With India set to host 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup, all eyes will be on Amelia again to lead New Zealand to glory yet again.

On her immediate wishlist though are adding a slider to her bowling repertoire and improving her power-hitting game. “I don’t think anyone’s ever the complete product, and that’s why we keep playing the game, because we want to keep getting better. For me, I feel like if I was 24 and said I’m the best I can be, I think that would be pretty sad. So I want to keep getting better and better.”

“In the men’s game, a 24-year-old’s not at the peak, and I think that’s the same in the women’s game. With players getting stronger and older, just banking on more hours. But with my bowling, I think the accuracy, potentially developing a slider into my game and having a bit more confidence within my bowling to mix up my pace as well.”

“In batting, it’s probably power. My power is probably something I can look to improve on and finding different boundary options from that. There’s just so much cricket now that you’re playing all the time. I think a lot of it is also about the top two inches, being mentally fresh and always being able to get in the zone to give yourself the best chance to compete,” she signed off.