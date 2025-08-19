Live
Odisha, Manipur, Jharkhand, MP enter quarters of Jr National Hockey
Jalandhar:Odisha, Manipur and Jharkhand emerged winners against their respective rivals to progress to the quarterfinals in Division ‘A’ of the 15th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship, here on Monday.
Madhya Pradesh, who played out a 3-3 draw against Tamil Nadu to end the pool stage, also progressed to the quarterfinals by virtue of a better overall goal difference.
Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Haryana, Manipur, Odisha and Karnataka are the eight teams to have made it to the quarterfinals.
Odisha thrashed Andhra Pradesh 10-0, while Manipur defeated Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey 5-1 in Pool C to claim three points. In a Pool B contest, Jharkhand beat Maharashtra 5-3.
The quarterfinals will be played on Wednesday.