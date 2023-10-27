Odisha to set up 100 chess training centres

Odisha government will soon set up 100 chess training centres across the State, furthering its mission to turn the State into a sporting hub.



While holding a meeting with Dana Reizniece-Ozola, woman Grandmaster and Deputy Chair of FIDE (International Chess Federation) Management Board and former minister of Latvia, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday assured all the assistance to promote the game in the State.

“We are committed to providing the best opportunities to our youth, and chess is a powerful avenue for their growth. We have established the State-level chess academy - Pro-Chess-Ta, the Chess in Schools project - while more than 100 chess training centres across Odisha have been planned. We look forward to working closely with FIDE to achieve our goals,” said Naveen.

The Chief Minister’s Office said Naveen and Reizniece-Ozola emphasised on the need to popularise chess as a mind-sport for its immense potential to empower the youth intellectually and emotionally.

The meeting highlighted the importance of identifying and supporting young chess prodigies and providing them with the right infrastructure and training to excel on the national and international stages.

On her part, Reizniece-Ozola praised Naveen and the State government’s relentless efforts in fostering the growth of sports among its youth.