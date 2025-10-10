Open National Tennis Championship gears up for U-16 and U-14 finals

New Delhi: Top seed Parthsarthi Arun Mundhe and Shreeniti Chowdhury reached the finals of the Girls’ U-16 Singles, while Mannan Agarwal and Tavish Pahwa advanced to the Boys’ U-16 Singles final after tough wins at the Open National Tennis Championship at DLTA Complex in New Delhi on Friday.

Parthsarthi maintained her strong performance in the tournament, beating fourth seed Snigdha Kanta 6–3, 6–1 in straight sets. The top seed started each set with early service breaks, establishing dominance through aggressive returns and a solid serve. She broke Snigdha five times in total over two sets to advance to the final.

Meanwhile, Shreeniti delivered an impressive performance, defeating Harsha Oruganti 6–2, 6–2 in 1 hour and 28 minutes. She broke Harsha’s serve six times and stayed in full control throughout the match.

Supported by DCM Shriram Ltd. and organised under the auspices of the All India Tennis Association (AITA) and the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA), the Fenesta Open remains a platform that showcases India’s top young tennis talents.

In the Boys’ U-16 semifinal, Mannan Agarwal narrowly defeated Shivtej B. Shirfule 7–6(5), 6–4 in 1 hour and 54 minutes. After winning a close first-set tiebreak, Mannan came back from a 2–4 deficit in the second set, winning four consecutive games to make a remarkable comeback and advance to the final.

Tavish Pahwa will join him in the finals after defeating Om Ramesh Patel 6–3, 6–3 in a 1-hour and 28-minute semifinal. After a 3–3 tie in the first set, Tavish won three straight games to take the lead. He broke early in the second set and held his momentum to win in straight sets.

In the Girls’ U-14 Singles semifinals, top seed Padma Rameshkumar won against Deepthi Venkatesan 6–1, 6–3, while second seed Jensi Kanabar comfortably defeated Jahnavi Tammineedi 6–2, 6–0, setting up an exciting final.

In the Boys’ U-14 Singles, fifth seed Aarav Mulay edged out Heet Kandoriya (13) 6–1, 7–6, and Harsh Marwaha unexpectedly beat 15th seed Puneeth M 6–3, 6–4 to reach the title match.

In addition to the prestigious titles, winners will get kit allowances in the junior categories. The champions and runners-up in the U-16 and U-14 singles events will also receive a tennis scholarship of ₹25,000 each.



