Open Prize Money Chess tournament on Sunday

Hyderabad: A2H Chess Academy will organise an Open Prize Money Chess Tournament at its premises in Sai Baba Nagar Colony, Kukatpally, Hyderabad, on March 22. The one-day event carries a total prize fund of Rs 50,000, with Rs 6,000 for the winner,Rs 5,000 for the runner-up and Rs 4,000 for the third place.

In all, ten cash prizes will be awarded to top finishers. The tournament will be conducted over five rounds in the Swiss League format in accordance with the latest FIDE rules. Each round will have a time control of 45 minutes per player with a 15-second increment per move, with a maximum round duration of two hours.

The event is open to all players, including rated, unrated and newcomers, with no age restriction. The first round will begin at 9 am. Entries can be confirmed with FIDE Arbiter S. Subba Raju (contact no 9866702431).