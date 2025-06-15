Orange Tigresses lift the Vidarbha Women’s Pro T20 title

In a one sided final match, Orange Tigresses Women defeated Nagpur Titans Women by 16 runs at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha and became the champion of Vidarbha Women’s Pro T20 2025.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first in the final match, skipper Disha Kasat and Sayali Shinde opened the innings for Orange Tigresses Women. The duo added 35 runs for the first wicket before Shinde was dismissed for 12 in 19 balls. Kasat made 42 in 45 balls. Ankita Sudhir Bhongade starred with the bat as she scored 50 in 33 balls. Sai Bhoyar added 13 in 11 balls. At the end of the first innings, they posted a score of 136/7 in 20 overs.

For Nagpur Titans Women, Aarti Bahenwal(2/22) and Dharvi Tembhure(2/29) grabbed two wickets each. Ruksar Ansari(1/29) and Mona Meshram(1/8) took one wicket each in the innings.

Chasing a target of 137 on the board, Nagpur Titans Women faced a huge setback from the very beginning of the second innings. They were down to 25/6 in 5.4 overs. Aarti Bahenwal and Dharvi Tembhurne showed some will and added 51 runs for the seventh wicket before Aarti was dismissed for 26 in 27 balls. Dharvi scored 25 in 26 balls. Towards the end, Mansi Borikar scored 23 in 18 balls and Gargi Sunil Wankar remained unbeaten on 15* in 16 balls. They only managed to score 120/9 in 20 overs as they lost by 16 runs.

For Orange Tigresses Women, Komal Zanzad was the pick of the bowlers who took 4/17 in 4 overs. Trupti Lodhe(1/26), Janhvi Ranganathan(1/26) and Aditi Palandurkar(1/23) grabbed one wicket each in the innings while rest of the wickets came as runouts.