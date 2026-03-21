Orleans Masters Tanvi upset Nidaira to storm into semis

India’s Tanvi Sharma stunned Japan’s sixth seed Natsuki Nidaira in straight games to storm into the semifinals of USD 250,000 Orleans Masters Super 300 badminton tournament here on Friday.

The 17-year-old, who is a silver medallist at the BWF World Junior Championships, registered a 21-14 21-14 in 43 minutes in the women’s singles quarterfinals.

Tanvi, who is the youngest Indian to reach a BWF World Tour final at the 2025 US Open Super 300, will take on either former world champion Nozomi Okuhara of Japan or Vietnam’s Nguyen Thuy Linh next.

In the men’s doubles quarterfinals, Leo Carnando and Bagas Maulana of Indonesia ended the campaign of Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun with a 21-12, 22-20 win. Later in the day, Isharani Baruah and Malvika Bansod will lock horns in an all-Indian quarterfinal clash.