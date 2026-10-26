Padikkal's 199 puts India ‘A’ in command after stunning recovery against NZ ‘A’

Lincoln: Devdutt Padikkal came within one run of a double century as India 'A' overturned their first-innings deficit to seize control of the opening unofficial Test against New Zealand A in Lincoln on Monday. The left-hander’s 199 powered India A to 488/8 at stumps on Day 3, stretching the overall lead to 284 runs after the hosts had posted 317 in their first innings.

Resuming on 56 alongside Sai Sudharsan, who was unbeaten on 39 overnight, Padikkal set the tone for India’s recovery with an aggressive approach that put the New Zealand A bowling attack under sustained pressure. Sudharsan contributed a steady 91, helping the visitors take the lead before falling to a short-ball ploy.

Padikkal, meanwhile, continued to accelerate, bringing up his 12th first-class century with a six off Jayden Lennox. The pair’s substantial partnership shifted the momentum towards India A, although Sudharsan’s dismissal and captain Dhruv Jurel’s departure briefly offered the hosts an opening.

Yash Rathod ensured that the visitors did not lose their attacking intent. After joining Padikkal at the crease, Rathod took the attack to Lennox and later struck Kristian Clarke for two boundaries and a six. He raced to a half-century off 54 balls, complementing Padikkal’s commanding strokeplay as India A built a substantial advantage.

Padikkal was then controversially adjudged caught behind down the leg-side on 199. The batter appeared to question the decision, gesturing towards the umpire over the apparent gap between his bat and the ball. His dismissal ended a magnificent innings just short of a landmark double-century.

Rathod followed soon after Tea for 66, but India’s lower order continued to frustrate the hosts. Anshul Kamboj struck four boundaries before departing for 22, while Washington Sundar and Auqib Nabi added 69 runs to extend the lead further. Nabi contributed 38 before being dismissed, leaving Sundar unbeaten on 51 when fading light brought an early end to the day’s play.

New Zealand A, already without injured seamer Simon Keene, who had claimed five wickets in the first innings, struggled to contain the scoring as India’s batters capitalised on the conditions. Zak Gibson was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets for 58 runs.

With India 'A' holding a 284-run advantage and two wickets still remaining, the visitors are firmly positioned to push for victory on the final day. Whether they declare overnight or bat on to maximise their lead will determine how much time they have to bowl New Zealand A out.

Brief scores: India A 113 & 488/8 (Devdutt Padikkal 199, Sai Sudharsan 91, Yash Rathod 66, Washington Sundar 51*; Zak Gibson 2-58) lead New Zealand A 317 (Rhys Mariu 76, Dean Foxcroft 51; Anshul Kamboj 3/52, Auqib Nabi 3/69) by 284 runs.