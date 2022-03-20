PAK vs AUS: Australia to field unchanged XI in decider Lahore Test, confirms Pat Cummins

Australia are set to field an unchanged side in the deciding third Test against Pakistan, starting Monday (March 21) in Lahore.



It means pacer Josh Hazlewood will miss out on a second Test in a row. Spin duo Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Swepson has been backed to be at their best despite bowling more than 50 overs each in Pakistan's second innings last week in Karachi.

It is understood that Lahore will have similar conditions as Karachi. Apart from Hazlewood, Australia have also overlooked Ashes hero Scott Boland, and all-rounder, Aston Agar.

"We were really happy with how all 11 players went last Test. Everyone has pulled up really well. We gave them an extra couple of days to make sure everyone has come up good. But there are no injury worries, everyone is freshened up, so we're confident in the XI.

Only having two quick bowlers, I think reverse swing is going to be a big factor, and the way Starcy played last game was fantastic. It's always tough leaving out someone like Joshy, even Scotty Boland. But the class and the difference Starcy brings as a left-armer, a bit more air speed, we think that's the best chance to take 20 wickets," skipper Pat Cummins said on Sunday, according to cricket.com.au.

After having a look at the pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Cummins believes that the third Test will also see the batters dominate.

"There's not a lot of grass on it. I think it's had quite a lot of traffic throughout the PSL (Pakistan Super League) on it as well. It seems hard, but I can't see it being too much different from the other ones. We feel like we've got all bases covered if needed, whether it's reverse swing or swing later in the game," the Australian skipper explained further.

The fast bowler also said that Australia's dominance throughout the second Test was testimony to the fact that their methods are correct.

"I think what's been clear … is the way we've gone about it is the right way. I've been really happy with how everyone has gone about their work (and) the tactics. I think it's just a matter of taking those chances. Wickets are at a premium in this series so you can't afford to drop too many chances. We created more than 10 chances (in the second innings in Karachi) we just, unfortunately, didn't take them, so that's going to be the challenge this week," added Cummins.

The three-match Test is currently level at 0-0. A win in the third game will hand Australia their first Test series win on Asian soil since they beat Sri Lanka 1-0 in 2011.



Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Swepson, Nathan Lyon