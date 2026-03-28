Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah faces PCB action over controversial comments on CM Maryam: Report

New Delhi: Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah is under scrutiny from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after a controversial social media post, since deleted, appeared to criticise Punjab (province of Pakistan) Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz during the opening match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The post, which originated from Naseem’s official X account, quote-tweeted a PCB media update from the PSL opener between Quetta Gladiators and Hyderabad Kingsmen in Lahore.

It read, “Why is she treated like the Queen at Lord’s?” a remark widely interpreted as a jab at Maryam’s high-profile arrival at Gaddafi Stadium, where she was escorted by a large security convoy and later seen interacting with players from both teams.

The tweet was removed shortly after, and a follow-up message claimed the account had been hacked. However, the explanation reportedly failed to convince PCB officials, according to The Daily Star. Within 24 hours, the board issued a show-cause notice to the pacer, accusing him of breaching the terms of his central contract and violating the organisation’s media policy.

The alleged violation is believed to fall under a clause that prohibits players from publicly criticising board officials, sponsors, or related entities. Despite the ongoing disciplinary proceedings, Naseem remains available for selection and is expected to feature in his side’s next fixture.

The controversy unfolded against the backdrop of an unusually subdued PSL season, which commenced on March 26 under strict conditions. Following consultations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and franchise stakeholders, the PCB opted to limit the tournament to just two venues, Lahore and Karachi, while barring spectators. Several cities, including Peshawar, Multan, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad, were dropped from the schedule as part of efforts to conserve fuel amid ongoing regional tensions linked to the Gulf conflict.

Earlier, a Pakistan-based militant group, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, had issued a warning to foreign players, urging them to withdraw from the tournament. In a strongly worded statement, the group said, “The current internal security and political landscape of the country is volatile and precarious. In a climate where military operations and civil unrest dominate significant portions of the territory, the safety of international athletes cannot be guaranteed.”

The statement further added, “Given these dire circumstances, we strongly advise you to prioritise your personal security and withdraw from the tournament immediately. The environment is currently unfit for any peaceful sporting activity.”

Despite these warnings and the tense security climate, the PSL has proceeded as scheduled, with several overseas players like David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne continuing to participate.