Pant braces for Test return after 632 days

Chennai: A harsh sun beating down on him, Rishabh Pant was engrossed preparing for his first Test in two years, taking down net bowlers in that unmistakably Pant-ish way. From getting tossed up some 40m into the air off a toppled car to

getting back to the cricket field at the highest level is nothing less than extraordinary. It was hard to believe that 632 days have passed since Pant has played a Test match, and, coincidentally, his last five-day game was also against Bangladesh in 2022.

Dhruv Jurel has impressed all with a gritty outing in front and behind the stumps during the home series against England earlier this year. None could have faulted the team management if they continued with Jurel for this match, but head coach Gautam Gambhir underlined the value Pant brings to the table.

“We all know how destructive he can be (as a batter) and what he can do in Test cricket. Obviously, it gives him the freedom to go out there and express himself.

He has got runs everywhere around the world. “It is always good to have someone like him who can open the game for us and more importantly can bring a lot of impact as well,” Gambhir said .