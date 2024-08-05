Paris Olympics 2024: Amit Rohidas suspended for one match, will miss India vs Germany semifinal on August 6

Indian men’s hockey team defender Amit Rohidas will not be able to take part in India’s Paris Olympics 2024 semi-final against Germany after receiving a one-match ban.

The Indian defender was shown a red card during India’s quarter-finals match against Great Britain for dangerous play and was sent off in the second quarter.



The 31-year-old Amit Rohidas was deemed to engage in dangerous play when he swung the hockey stick past Great Britain’s forward Will Calnan.



The umpire, although did not card Rohidas for the offence immediately, changed his decision after a video referral.



An official statement from the FIH confirmed Rohidas’ ban. “Amit Rohidas was suspended for one match for a breach of the FIH Code of Conduct which occurred during the India vs Great Britain match on August 4. The suspension affects match No. 35 (India’s semi-final match against Germany), where Amit Rohidas will not participate and India will play with a squad of 15 players only,” the statement read.



Rohidas is a vital cog in India’s defence and Harmanpreet Singh’s men played with just 10 men for more than 40 minutes against Great Britain on Sunday.



Harmanpreet Singh and Lee Morton scored one goal each for India and Great Britain respectively to take the match to a shootout where India prevailed 4-2.



Hockey India has appealed against the decision but whether or not the appeal is successful will be known only later.

