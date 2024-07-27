Live
- Malwa Canal to irrigate two lakh acres of land, says Punjab CM
- EAM launches special stamp in Laos representing treasures of Ramayana & Buddhism
- Paris Olympics: Sarabjot, Arjun fail to qualify for men's 10m Air Pistol final
- Heavy Rains Expected in AP, Telangana for next three days
- Officials Must Be Alert During CM’s Visit - Collector Badavath Santosh
- ICICI Bank posts 14.6 pc rise in Q1 net profit at Rs 11,059 crore
- Pallav Singh: More than just an obscene poet of 'Mirzapur 3'
- Aditya Birla Group’s foray into jewellery biz rides on rising incomes, bumper wedding market: Experts
- 'Apology not enough', Kerala HC orders 28 lawyers to offer free legal services for 6 months
- 11 pc of medical students register for 2025 state licensing exam in South Korea
Just In
Paris Olympics: IOC apologises to South Korea over opening ceremony gaffe
The beautiful opening ceremony that took place at the Seine River on Friday has been overshadowed by a mistake made when the South Korean contingent were set to be introduced.
Paris: The beautiful opening ceremony that took place at the Seine River on Friday has been overshadowed by a mistake made when the South Korean contingent were set to be introduced.
The 143-member team were introduced as North Korea, with whom the country has had very sour relationships with, using their official name "Democratic People's Republic of Korea.”
Following the incident, an IOC spokesperson ‘apologised wholeheartedly’ for the regrettable incident.
“We are deeply regrettable and we apologise wholeheartedly. We have issued a statement last night so we made it very clear from the IOC that an operational mistake was made, we can only apologize. In an evening with so many moving parts that mistake was made and we apologize to the people of the Republic of Korea for that error,” said IOC SpokespersonMark Adams to reporters.
"We deeply apologize for the mistake that occurred when introducing the South Korean team during the broadcast of the opening ceremony," read the statement by the IOC on X.
South Korea's sports ministry "expressed regret" over the "announcement during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics, where the South Korean delegation was introduced as the North Korean team," through a statement and announced their intentions of holding a meeting between second vice sports minister Jang Mi-ran, a 2008 Olympic weightlifting champion and IOC chief Thomas Bach to discuss the matter.Paris Olympics: IOC apologises to South Korea over opening ceremony gaffe