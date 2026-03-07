Pink-ball Test: Aus 96/3, trail India by 102 runs

Perth: Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland shared an unbroken stand of 38 to guide Australia to 96/3 in 27 overs at stumps and trail India by 102 runs on day one of the one-off pink-ball Test at the WACA Ground on Friday.

After bowling out India for 198, Australia were forced to negotiate a tricky session under lights. Phoebe Litchfield fell cheaply to debutant pacer Kranti Gaud, while skipper Alyssa Healy managed only 13 in what could be her penultimate international innings.

Brief scores:

India 198 all out in 62.4 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 52, Shafali Verma 35; Annabel Sutherland 4-46, Lucy Hamilton 3-31) lead Australia 96/3 in 27 overs (Ellyse Perry 43 not out, Annabel Sutherland 20 not out; Sayali Satghare 2-24, Kranti Gaud 1-28) by 102 runs.