PKL 12: Gaurav Khatri is one of India’s best corners, says Puneri Paltan captain Aslam Inamdar

Pune: Puneri Paltan skipper Aslam Inamdar has hailed defender Gaurav Khatri as “a special talent and one of India’s best corners”, praising his natural coordination with him and underlining the importance of team bonding in their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) campaign.

Inamdar opened up about his kabaddi journey, family influences, managing fitness through the rigours of a long season, and how young players like Khatri have made an impact.

“Gaurav has been with us for a long time. He’s a special talent, one of India’s best corners in my opinion. Our coordination is natural because I know his strengths. Vishal (Bhardwaj) joined last year and brought great confidence. At Puneri Paltan, we play for the team. Our raiders give defenders belief,” Aslam told JioStar.

The captain revealed how defenders have grown within the setup. “Vishal tells me he’s improved since joining us. Last season, he went unsold; this season, he’s among the top performers. Gurdeep has valuable experience despite being young. During pre-season, our coordination clicked quickly.

"Vishal had played with us, and Gaurav and Abinesh (Abinesh Nadarajan) led our coordination. When Gurdeep came in, we focused on how to set him up within our group. During practice sessions, we challenge Gurdeep constantly; our raiders keep testing him. So overall, the team is preparing really well.”

Inamdar also reflected on his personal journey in kabaddi, crediting his elder brother Rahul and family for the inspiration. “I started playing kabaddi by watching my elder brother Rahul. He was respected in our locality and in the Marathwada area. We didn’t have much, but whatever I have now is because of the hard work done by my family and I.

"PKL has changed everything for players like me. It gave us respect, recognition, and a steady income. I never thought I’d come this far. PKL gave people like me a real chance. Things weren’t always easy, and I had to learn from tough times and the people I met. Today, who I am on the mat is shaped by those experiences.”

With PKL seasons stretching across several months, Inamdar highlighted the importance of fitness and recovery. “Every team gets ready in their own way, but the main thing is to have a good physio and fitness staff. Over a long season, recovering is just as important as training. Now, players are the ones telling trainers what they need; whether it’s strength training or special drills, and they work with coaches to decide how much practice is needed.

"There’s a lot of travel and changes in weather; that can tire you out. This is exactly when physios, trainers, and good nutrition, like proteins, vitamins, and supplements, help a lot.”

The Paltan captain stressed that team bonding off the mat has also been key. “The pre-season camp is where you learn about your game and what you can do. There are many young players in our team; I try to spend time with them, share meals, and talk about how to deal with things. It helps build trust and makes the team stronger.”



