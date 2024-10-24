PKL Season 11: Bengaluru Bulls looking to shore up defence for the clash against Puneri Paltan

Hyderabad: The Bengaluru Bulls have not had the best start to Season 11 in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) so far. But will they be third-time lucky, and turn around their fortunes in their third game of the season Up next for the Bulls, who are led by Pardeep Narwal, is the defending champions Puneri Paltan, who have won two games and lost one. Among the aspects that the Bengaluru Bulls will be working hard on is the defensive unit. Coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat was unhappy after the game against UP Yoddhas.

“The defensive unit did not work well against the UP Yoddhas. Yes, we lost the first two games, but it is okay, because there are plenty of games still to go, and we can turn things around in the coming games,” he added.

“We will definitely go back and work hard in training. I have seen the ups and downs earlier as well, but it is not that things can’t be turned around, and I have full faith and hope in our team that they will turn a corner. The Puneri Paltan play and work together throughout the year. They have good players as well, and we will work out our plans in such a way that we can negate their strengths,” the experienced coach added.

Echoing the coach’s thoughts was the skipper Pardeep Narwal. “The defence did not work well in the second game against the UP Yoddhas, but we will try to work hard and improve our combinations in the defensive setup. In the coming matches, we will do our best to work on our defence and keep things tight in that aspect,” he said.

Looking ahead, Pardeep Narwal explained, “I took 16 points in the game against the UP Yoddhas but it is eventually all down to how it benefits the team. Our raiders did well, but it is important to improve in the other departments as well. Against the Puneri Paltan, we will have to work hard in training and we will surely do well in the next game.”

The first game of the day will see the Patna Pirates take on the Tamil Thalaivas. While the Patna Pirates, who are three-time champions, will be looking to pick up their first win of the campaign, the Tamil Thalaivas were outstanding against the Puneri Paltan and would be keen to build on that.

The next contest in the evening will see the Bengaluru Bulls, led by Pardeep Narwal, play the Puneri Paltan. While the Bengaluru Bulls are yet to win a game, the Puneri Paltan side won their first two games at a canter and will look to return to winning ways, after having lost to the Tamil Thalaivas in their third game.