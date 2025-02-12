PM Modi shares Olympian Neeraj Chopra's motivating blog on fight against obesity

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared an article penned by two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra on the growing obesity menace in the country and the pressing need to tackle it head-on.

Neeraj Chopra, penning an article in a leading daily, supported Prime Minister Modi's call for the fight against obesity and said that it was necessary to have a strong and unwavering resolve to maintain good health, not just for ourselves but also to ensure a fitter India.

In his article, the double Olympic medalist elaborated that childhood obesity has become a serious concern in the country with more and more young people falling into sedentary lifestyles dominated by fast food, excessive screen time, and a lack of physical activity.

Sharing his journey from being an overweight child to the Olympic podium, the javelin thrower said: "It's the result of determination, the right mindset and a disciplined lifestyle."

Chopra, having earned himself the tag of the country's greatest javelin thrower, also appealed to the people to come together to support PM Modi's call to fight obesity and make the country fitter.

"You don't have to be an athlete or a fitness enthusiast to simply be healthy. The fight against obesity is something we have to face head-on," he wrote in a post on X.

Days ago, during the launch of the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand, PM Modi spoke about the growing obesity threat because of sedentary lifestyles and also urged people to engage in some physical activity to keep it away.

In the past few days, PM Modi's call to fight against obesity has received widespread support from many eminent personalities from diverse sectors including the film industry, sportspersons, corporate leaders and more.

Many sportsmen, athletes, and fitness influencers rallied behind the Prime Minister's clarion call to combat obesity.

Hockey legend PR Sreejesh, stressing the need for dietary awareness said, "Eating well is the first step towards a healthier, happier life. Let's make Fit Food India a lifestyle, inspired by PM Narendra Modi's commitment to fitness."

Table tennis star Manika Batra echoed similar sentiments, promoting the importance of mindful eating.

"The most essential thing for the human body is to eat well and stay fit. PM Modi has urged this to everybody, and we must fight against obesity. At the end of life, wealth and luxuries won’t matter - only our body will carry us forward. Let's make ourselves healthy and take the country ahead," Fit India icon and MMA champion Sangram Singh said in a recent video message.