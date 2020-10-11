Preethi Kongari proves her mettle in Junior Regatta on day two

Hyderabad: After the storm on Friday the weather on Saturday was extremely light, fluky but yet challenging with huge wind shifts.

Telangana State Junior Regatta is the first major sporting event happening with participants form all across India. As many as 56 participants are competing in various categories and the event is scheduled to conclude on Sunday.

Only one race could be sailed on day two, and Preethi Kongari of Medak led from start to finish and completed the race with just one minute to spare but with a huge lead.

Preethi from Government College Marredpally has just graduated from the Sub Juniors and is all set to win the State Junior Championships on debut leaving the more experienced Jaikiran Bolli and Majji Lalitha behind.

Jaikiran trailing in last position climbed back to fourth, thanks to the shifty winds, leaving him in 2nd position overall in Group A qualifiers.

No more sailing was possible as the wind dropped to zero knots.