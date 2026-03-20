Premier League: Liverpool's Salah to miss Brighton clash due to muscle injury

Liverpool: English football club Liverpool FC manager Arne Slot has confirmed on Friday that star forward Mohamed Salah will miss the upcoming Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion due to a muscle injury.

Salah picked up the issue during Liverpool’s recent UEFA Champions League match against Galatasaray at Anfield. The Egyptian forward was substituted in the second half despite delivering an impressive performance in the 4-0 win, where he registered both a goal and an assist.

Providing an update ahead of the Brighton fixture, Slot said, “Unusual [he is injured], I think you expect the outcome, so he is not available for tomorrow.” He also pointed out the timing of the injury, adding, “Good thing for Liverpool is we go to international break, bad news for Egypt, he can't go there.”

The Liverpool boss, however, remained hopeful about Salah’s recovery, noting that the forward’s fitness levels and professional approach could help him return sooner than expected.

Reflecting on Salah’s display against Galatasaray, Slot said, “His first half was not too bad; the whole team played well.” He stressed that strong team performances often bring out the best in individual players. Slot also highlighted Salah’s experience, praising his ability to stay calm and deliver in high-pressure moments, something he has consistently shown throughout his career.

This marks another injury setback for the club this season, leaving Slot with a tough decision over who will fill the right-wing position. Meanwhile, defender Joe Gomez is also a concern. Although he was named on the bench against Galatasaray, Slot indicated that he was unlikely to be fit enough to feature in the match.

Liverpool head into the Brighton match in fifth place in the Premier League standings, as they continue their push for a top-four finish, which will confirm their slot for the UEFA Champions League 2026-27. They are currently two points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa and five points adrift of Manchester United, who sit in third.



