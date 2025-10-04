Live
- Allahabad HC refuses to stay Sambhal mosque demolition, directs petitioners to move trial court
- Astrology and Career Growth in Uncertain Times By Pt Umesh Chandra Pant
- TMC to launch week-long block-level outreach from tomorrow, eyes 2026 Bengal polls
- Kerala woman dies of rabies, Human Rights Commission wants action plan
- Shraddha Srinath dubs in Tamil for her web series 'The Game: You Never Play Alone'
- Gill crowned new ODI captain as Rohit, Kohli return for Australia tour
- HM Shah promises round-the-clock power, schools, health centres in every Chhattisgarh village by 2031
- MP orders blanket ban on toxic 'Coldrif' syrup sale, all quantities to be disposed immediately
- 'I Love Muhammad' row: Tension continues in Karnataka's Belagavi, 11 detained
- WhatsApp to Introduce @Usernames, Moving Beyond Phone Numbers for User Identity
Prime Volleyball League 2025: Hyderabad Black Hawks clinch big win over Calicut Heroes
Hyderabad Black Hawks defeated the Calicut Heroes 15-12, 18-16, 18-16 in the enthralling opener of the fourth season of RR Kabel Prime Volleyball...
Hyderabad Black Hawks defeated the Calicut Heroes 15-12, 18-16, 18-16 in the enthralling opener of the fourth season of RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Thursday. Paulo Lamounier was named the Player of the Match. Indian film industry superstar Vijay Deverakonda, who is the co-owner of the home side, also came to support his side. Calicut’s Vikas Maan’s impressive blocking shut down Hyderabad’s attacks early on.
Coach Sunny Joseph’s strategy of giving Rajasthan’s Ashok Bishnoi a starting spot worked in Calicut’s favour, as the attacker helped his side with an aggressive display. Sahil Kumar began the counter-attack to bring the hosts back in the game. Calicut’s inconsistencies with first touch affected their momentum, and the Hawks took the lead.
Shameem’s presence on court improved Calicut’s rhythm but Paulo’s discipline on court kept Hyderabad on course. Ashok won a crucial super point for Calicut to keep the game alive. Vitor Yudi Yamamoto’s cross attacks kept troubling defending champions and gave the hosts control in the game. Bishnoi’s consecutive super serves quickly turned the momentum again and the Red Army came alive at the stands.
Calicut held on to their super serve and earned two crucial points. In reply, Hyderabad Black Hawks called a super serve of their own, and Niyas once again found gaps on Calicut’s court to help the home side get the win.