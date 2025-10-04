Prime Volleyball League 2025: Hyderabad Black Hawks clinch big win over Calicut Heroes

Hyderabad Black Hawks defeated the Calicut Heroes 15-12, 18-16, 18-16 in the enthralling opener of the fourth season of RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Thursday. Paulo Lamounier was named the Player of the Match. Indian film industry superstar Vijay Deverakonda, who is the co-owner of the home side, also came to support his side. Calicut’s Vikas Maan’s impressive blocking shut down Hyderabad’s attacks early on.

Coach Sunny Joseph’s strategy of giving Rajasthan’s Ashok Bishnoi a starting spot worked in Calicut’s favour, as the attacker helped his side with an aggressive display. Sahil Kumar began the counter-attack to bring the hosts back in the game. Calicut’s inconsistencies with first touch affected their momentum, and the Hawks took the lead.

Shameem’s presence on court improved Calicut’s rhythm but Paulo’s discipline on court kept Hyderabad on course. Ashok won a crucial super point for Calicut to keep the game alive. Vitor Yudi Yamamoto’s cross attacks kept troubling defending champions and gave the hosts control in the game. Bishnoi’s consecutive super serves quickly turned the momentum again and the Red Army came alive at the stands.

Calicut held on to their super serve and earned two crucial points. In reply, Hyderabad Black Hawks called a super serve of their own, and Niyas once again found gaps on Calicut’s court to help the home side get the win.