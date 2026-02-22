Punjab’s Sahil upsets fancied race walkers to clinch gold in men’s 21km; Haryana's Ravina bags women's title

Punjab’s race walker Sahil grabbed the opportunity to stay ahead of his more fancied rivals to finish first in the men’s half marathon walk (21km) on the final day of the 13th edition of the Indian Open Race Walk Competition here on Sunday.

In a thrilling finish, Sahil, 24, had enough in the tank to hold off the challenge of experienced race walker like Servin Sebastian (Tamil Nadu) to win the gold medal with a time of 1:25:48.00.

Servin Sebastian settled for silver with a time of 1:25:50.00. Bronze went to Hardeep of Haryana whose finishing time was 1:26:03.00.

Paris Olympian Paramjeet Singh Bisht, representing Uttarakhand, finished fourth (1:26:07.00). Olympian and former national record holder over 20km, Akshdeep Singh of Punjab, finished seventh. His time was 1:27:37.00.

Another prominent athlete, Vikash Singh from Delhi, finished 10th. He clocked 1:30:41.00. Suraj Panwar of Uttarakhand didn’t finish the race.

The women’s 21km title went to Haryana’s experienced race walker Ravina. The 29 years old edged past her two younger rivals—24 years old Munita Prajapati of Uttar Pradesh and 23 years old Manis Negi of Uttarakhand to take home the gold medal with a time of 1:39:15.00.

Munita Prajapati took silver with a time of 1:39:26.00. Bronze went to Mansi Negi. She clocked 1:42:58.00.

Haryana’s promising teenager and World U20 medallist, Aarti, who has graduated to senior level finished fourth with a time of 1:43:15.00.

The competition was equally exciting in the U20 men and women’s group. Tushar Panwar of Uttarakhand, winner of gold in men’s U20 5km, clocked 19:59.00 to better his own U20 national record of 20:07.00 set last year.

Rajasthan’s Manisha was winner of women’s U20 5km gold. Her winning time was 23:24.00.

Results:

Men: 21km half marathon: Sahil (Punjab) 1:25:48.00, Servin Sebastian (Tamil Nadu) 1:25:50.00, Hardeep (Haryana) 1:26:03.00.

Women: 21km half marathon: Ravina (Haryana) 1:39:15.00, Munita Prajapati (Uttar Pradesh) 1:39:26.00, Mansi Negi (Uttarakhand) 1:42:58.00

Men U20: 5km: Tushar Panwar (Uttarakhand) 19:59.00 (improved his own U20 national record of 20:07.00 set last year), Himanshu Panwar (Uttarakhand) 20:08.00, Praveen (Rajasthan) 20:12.00.

Women U20: 5km: Manisha (Rajasthan) 23:24.00, Yogita (Haryana) 23:49.00, Simran Gusain (Uttarakhand) 23:58.00.