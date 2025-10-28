PVL 2025 Season 4: Bengaluru Torpedoes emerge champs

Hyderabad (Telangana): BengaluruTorpedoes were crowned as the Champions of the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Sunday, after defeating the Mumbai Meteors 15-13, 16-4, 15-13 in the grand finale. Both teams began cautiously, running the game from the middle zone. Petter Alstad Ostvik blocked Joel Benjamin, while Bengaluru roared back with Jishnu’s sharp block on Shubham Chaudhary. Strong service pressure from Sethu gave Bengaluru an early edge, forcing the Meteors to call for a super point.

Although Mumbai stayed close in the first set, Bengaluru captain and setter Matt West’s precision in distribution proved decisive, helping the Torpedoes take the opener. Sethu opened the second set with the first super serve of the night. A flurry of unforced errors from Mumbai handed the advantage to Bengaluru. Despite Om Lad Vasant’s spirited playmaking for the Meteors, his attackers Shubham and captain Amit Gulia overhit crucial shots. Joel Benjamin’s consistent attacking display left Mumbai struggling to contain the momentum. The Torpedoes extended their lead with Joel’s blistering super serve to close out the second set.