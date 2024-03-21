Live
- BRS calls Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest 'unlawful'
- ED team brings CM Kejriwal to its office after arrest
- 'BJP, brace for the people's wrath', Stalin reacts to Kejriwal's arrest
- AAP looks at SC for urgent hearing on Kejriwal's plea against ED arrest
- Congress names Adhir Ranjan, Praniti Shinde, Nabam Tuki in third list for Lok Sabha polls
- Excise policy case: Kejriwal & his courtroom battles with ED so far
- Start purchasing mustard crop, clear dues of farmers, Hooda to Haryana govt
- IPL 2024: Refreshed Kohli hitting the ball brilliantly, says RCB's Mo Bobat ahead of opener
- ‘Thala the Grandmaster of T20 cricket’: Mohammad Kaif on MS Dhoni relinquishing CSK captaincy
- ED arrests Kejriwal after two-hour grilling; security tightened at agency office
Just In
PVL Season 3: Calicut Heroes beat Delhi Toofans to lift maiden trophy
The Calicut Heroes stunned the Delhi Toofans in the final of the third season of the Prime Volleyball League, picking a 15-13, 15-10, 13-15, 15-12 win at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai on Thursday to lift their maiden trophy.
Chennai: The Calicut Heroes stunned the Delhi Toofans in the final of the third season of the Prime Volleyball League, picking a 15-13, 15-10, 13-15, 15-12 win at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai on Thursday to lift their maiden trophy.
The Delhi defence began well, cancelling out Calicut's aggressive attacks. Lazar Dodic and Santhosh showcased their attacking prowess, but a series of serve errors from Delhi allowed Calicut to cover the deficit. Vikas Maan made solid blocks while Jerome Vinith contributed to Calicut's defence. Perotto's magical super serve helped the Calicut Heroes get an early lead in the match.
Delhi began to attack from the middle, engaging Aayush and Aponza, while Calicut relied on Jerome and Chirag attacking from opposite ends. Danial's monster block on Dodic motivated Calicut.
Delhi did not help themselves with unforced errors and Calicut started sailing. Danial made two crucial blocks on Delhi attackers, and Calicut Heroes took a 2-0 lead.
Santhosh found himself shackled by Danial while Perotto remained aggressive on the attack. Two crucial blocks from Aponza and Manoj reignited Delhi to win the third set.
Mukesh became an unlikely hero for Delhi while Rohit's electric serves tested Calicut. But in the fourth set, Jerome cancelled out Delhi's defence with vicious hits from the right and Calicut picked up a mammoth win.