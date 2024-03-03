Live
- BJP President J P Nadda to arrive on Monday for two-day visit to Karnataka
- Jharkhand: 3 arrested in Spanish woman's gang rape sent to jail, police say search on for 4 more
- Imran Khan’s party elects Gohar Ali Khan as its chairman
- Japanese general witnesses exercise 'Dharma Guardian' at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges
- Centre suffering from 'anti-Punjab' syndrome: Kejriwal
- MP CM, ministers to pray at Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday
- Tejashwi responds to Modi's barbs about father Lalu Prasad at Patna rally
- CCL: Riteish's Mumbai Heroes pull off thrilling 1-run win over Bhojpuri Dabanggs
- UAE: Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2024 to begin on March 8
- Bengal BJP chief injured as car in his convoy meets with accident
Just In
PVL Season 3: Delhi Toofans push for Super 5s spot with dominant win over Kolkata Thunderbolts
Delhi Toofans on Sunday picked up a dominant 15-9, 16-14, 17-15 win over the Kolkata Thunderbolts in the third season of the Prime Volleyball League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, here on Sunday. Saqlain remained the beating heart of Delhi's tactics, as the setter spread his passes to Amal and Santhosh, who was named the Player of the Match, to get Delhi's offence going from both ends.
When facing a threat from Ashwal Rai and Vinit Kumar, Saqlain went to his trusted middle Danial Aponza. But Vinit's incessant swings kept Kolkata on Delhi's tail till Lazar Dodic's spikes helped the Toofans take the early lead.
Anu James' statement-making spike and the following super serve showed Delhi's attacking options. But Vinit's towering presence did not allow Delhi defenders any respite. Arjun Nath-led two-man block provided Kolkata venom in the defence. Amit's involvement in attacks gave Kolkata more options, but Aayush's monstrous block helped Delhi in putting a halt and the Toofans took control.
Relentless Santhosh kept attacking for Delhi but super serves from Deepak Kumar and Amit gave Kolkata a shot in the arm, reigniting hopes of a comeback.
Ashwal Rai's spikes from the middle helped the Thunderbolts push ahead. But Delhi's gamble to call for a super point paid off as Dodic's magic touch earned his side two points and the Toofans won the game in straight sets.