PWL: ‘Strategy against Tumur Ochir is to give my best,’ says Delhi's Sujeet ahead of final against Haryana

Noida: Delhi Dangal Warriors secured their spot in the final of the Pro Wrestling League 2026 after narrowly defeating Maharashtra Kesari in a thrilling semi-final 2 at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Saturday night, and Delhi’s Sujeet said that he is looking forward to his bout against Haryana Thunders’ Mongolian wrestler Tumur Ochir, with their individual head-to-head across tournaments tied at 1-1.

In a match that fluctuated intensely from round to round, Delhi maintained composure under pressure to win 5–4 and will face Haryana Thunders in a highly anticipated title match. Shubham Kaushik earned the Player of the Match award for his remarkable comeback victory in the 57kg men’s category, which kept Delhi in the contest at a vital moment, while Manisha Bhanvala was named Fighter of the Match for her commanding performance that led Maharashtra’s effort in the same weight class for women.

Reflecting on the semi-final, Sujeet explained the team’s approach after losing momentum despite a strong start.

“The strategy was to field our best players first, but we lost the toss. Because of that, our team got a little unsettled, since our best wrestlers were kept for the later bouts. But we knew that we would make a comeback and that the result would be positive,” Sujeet told IANS.

Sujeet also spoke about how the team managed unexpected injury concerns during the match, stating, “First, the discussion was about the extent of the injury. If it wasn’t major, we decided not to replace the player. But if it was serious, then we would make a replacement and perform in the final with a better strategy.”

Looking ahead to the final, Sujeet confirmed that he will face Haryana Thunders’ Mongolian wrestler Tumur Ochir Tulga, with whom he shares a closely contested rivalry.

“My opponent is Tumur Ochir Tulga from Mongolia. He is a very good player and has won many international medals. I lost to him earlier in an international tournament—it was the final bout of the World Qualifier, which I lost 2–1. But in the ongoing league’s match-up, I defeated him 2–1. So now it’s level, and I will perform even better in the final,” Sujeet mentioned.

When asked about his plans to gain an edge and make the head-to-head record 2–1 in his favour, Sujeet kept it simple, saying, “The strategy is simply to give my best. The rest is in God’s hands.”