Ranga Reddy to hold jr basketball trials on March 10

The Ranga Reddy District Basketball Association will conduct selection trials for boys and girls born on or after January 1, 2008, to pick teams for the 10th Junior Inter-District Basketball Championship.

The championship is scheduled to be held at Woxsen University here from March 20 to 22. The trials will take place at Sanathnagar Playgrounds on March 10. Registration and selection trials for girls will begin at 2 pm, while boys will have to report at 4 pm.

Participants must bring original documents for verification along with photocopies, including a birth certificate issued by a competent authority, Aadhaar card of the player, and Aadhaar card of a parent.

Md Nayeemuddin, Secretary-cum-Treasurer, announced the details.