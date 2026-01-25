Ranji Trophy: Madhya Pradesh thrash Karnataka, Maharashtra emerges victorious over Goa

Spinners Saransh Jain and Sagar Solanki combined to pick six wickets as Madhya Pradesh thrashed Karnataka by 217 runs on the final day of their 2025/26 Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match at the Alur Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Resuming at 204/6, MP declared their second innings at 229/8, setting Karnataka a stiff target of 362. The hosts folded for 144 in their reply, with off-spinner Jain (3-37) and left-arm spinner Solanki (3-20) running through the famed batting line-up.

Opener KV Aneesh, who had scored 92 in the first innings, led the resistance with a 142-ball 57, but the absence of injured Karun Nair hurt Karnataka’s chances. Nikin Jose, drafted in as a concussion substitute, battled for making 26 off 101 balls before falling lbw to Jain.

Jose and Shreyas Gopal added 61 runs, but once the stand was broken, Karnataka collapsed rapidly. The huge victory has lifted MP to second place in Elite Group B with 22 points, while Karnataka are at third place with 21 points. Maharashtra, who beat Goa by eight wickets, thanks to Arshin Kulkarni hitting 52 not out in a successful chase, climbed to the top of points table with 24 points.

With Saurashtra also in contention on 19 points, Group B has turned into a four-way race for two knockout spots. Karnataka must beat Punjab in their final league game at Mullanpur starting on January 29 to stay in the hunt.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu secured a decisive 207-run victory over Odisha in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A clash at the KIIT Stadium. Set a daunting target of 455, Odisha were bowled out for 247 despite a determined effort from Anil Parida, who faced 220 balls for his 98 before falling just two runs short of a century.

Captain Subhranshu Senapati added 55, but the rest of the batting faltered against Tamil Nadu’s attack. Tamil Nadu’s win was shaped by all-rounder Sonu Yadav, named Player of the Match for his spell of 5-30 in the first innings and a brisk 74 off 75 balls with the bat in the second innings.

His efforts helped Tamil Nadu post 316 in their second innings, leaving Odisha with little chance in the chase. Though Tamil Nadu collected valuable points to strengthen their position in the standings, they are already out of reckoning in the knockouts.

Brief scores: Madhya Pradesh 323 and 229/8 declared beat Karnataka 191 and 144 all out (KV Aneesh 57; Saransh Jain 3-37, Sagar Solanki 3-20) by 217 runs

Goa 209 and 248 lost to Maharashtra 350 and 109/2 (Arshin Kulkarni 52 not out) by eight wickets

Tamil Nadu 286 and 316 all out (Athish SR 88, Guruswamy Ajitesh 49; Badal Biswal 3/56) beat Odisha 148 and 247 all out (Anil Parida 98; Nidhish Rajgopal 2/9, R Sai Kishore 2/43, P Vidyuth 2/46, Sonu Yadav 2/39) by 207 runs