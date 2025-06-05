RCB annouce Rs 10 lakh financial aid to kin of 11 deceased in stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have announced a financial support of Rs 10 lakh to each of the eleven families of the deceased, who lost their lives in a stampede outside M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

To celebrate RCB's maiden IPL title, a plethora of supporters gathered outside the venue to get a glimpse of the winning side including Virat Kohli, who has been with the franchise since the inception of the cash-rich tournament in 2008.

The situation turned painful when fans tried to break the stadium gate to enter the venue as RCB were celebrating their maiden title. The team landed in Bengaluru in the afternoon before they had a special welcome at Vidhan Soudha by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The team then headed to the stadium where the incident happened. The celebrations were curtailed and turned into sorrow with the loss of lives outside the stadium.

"The unfortunate incident in Bengaluru yesterday has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family. As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced a financial support of INR 10 lakh to each of the eleven families of the deceased. In addition, a fund called RCB Cares is also being created to support fans injured in this tragic incident," the RCB said in a statement.

"Our fans will always remain at the heart of everything that we do. We remain united in grief," it added.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah said that the state government will bear the full medical expenses of all those injured — whether admitted in government or private hospitals. "Orders have been issued to the Health Department and Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST) to ensure this without delay," he added.

Karnataka CM also ordered a Magisterial Inquiry into the tragic stampede during RCB’s victory celebrations at Chinnaswamy Stadium. "The Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban District has been appointed as the Inquiry Officer. The report will be submitted within 15 days, based on which appropriate action will be taken," he said.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Police have registered Unnatural Death Cases (UDR) regarding the incident involving the deaths of 11 people during the stampede. The Cubbon Park police have registered 11 UDR cases, and no FIR has been registered in connection with the development, sources confirmed.

