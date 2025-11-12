RCB Likely to Release Liam Livingstone Ahead of IPL 2026 Mini-Auction

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are ready for the IPL 2026 mini-auction after winning their first-ever title in IPL 2025. Under Rajat Patidar’s captaincy, the team finally ended years of waiting for a trophy.

Few changes expected

RCB will not make big changes. But they may release some expensive players who did not perform well last season. The retention deadline is on November 15.

Liam Livingstone likely to be released

Liam Livingstone may be one of the players released.

He was bought for ₹8.75 crore but scored only 112 runs in IPL 2025.

With Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, and Krunal Pandya in the middle order, RCB may drop Livingstone to save money.

Young pacers under review

Senior pacers Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will stay after a good season.

But Yash Dayal and Rasikh Salam Dar may be released.

Dayal was inconsistent, and Salam, who cost ₹6 crore, played only two matches.

Budget impact

Releasing Livingstone, Dayal, and Salam could free about ₹19.75 crore.

This amount can be used to buy new or young players in the auction.

Core players to stay

RCB will keep their main squad, including:

Rajat Patidar (C), Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Krunal Pandya, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Suyash Sharma, Swastik Chikara, Swapnil Singh, and Manoj Bhandage.

Likely to be released

Liam Livingstone, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Salam Dar, Mohit Rathee, and Abhinandan Singh