RCB Victory Parade Cancelled; Felicitation to Take Place at Chinnaswamy Stadium

In a significant update following Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s historic IPL 2025 win, the much-anticipated victory parade through the city has been called off. As per the latest reports, Bengaluru Police has denied permission to the franchise for holding an open bus parade, citing major traffic and public safety concerns.

Instead, RCB will now hold a felicitation ceremony at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium this evening between 5 PM and 6 PM IST, where players and team officials will be honored in the presence of select fans, stakeholders, and media.

The parade, originally planned as a citywide celebration of RCB’s maiden IPL title, was expected to attract tens of thousands of fans. However, officials have opted for a more contained and secure celebration to avoid severe traffic congestion in the central areas of Bengaluru.

Entry Restrictions and Traffic Advisory

Entry to the Chinnaswamy Stadium will be strictly limited to those with valid tickets or official passes. With very limited parking available, fans attending the event have been strongly advised to use public transport, especially the Metro.

Authorities have also requested the general public to avoid the Central Business District (CBD) area between 3 PM and 8 PM, as heavy traffic is expected due to the event and crowd movement around the stadium.

While the open bus parade may have been called off, the spirit and excitement among RCB fans remain high. The felicitation ceremony at the team’s home ground promises to be a proud moment, not just for the franchise, but for the entire city that has waited 17 long years to say: Ee Sala Cup Namde!