RCB vs RR IPL 2025: Heavy Traffic Expected in Bengaluru Ahead of Match at Chinnaswamy Stadium

Cricket fever is set to grip central Bengaluru this evening as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a highly anticipated IPL 2025 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. With thousands of fans expected to attend, the city’s Central Business District (CBD) is likely to experience heavy traffic congestion before and after the match.

While Bengaluru traffic police have not yet issued an official advisory, authorities are anticipating major traffic snarls across several key roads. Commuters planning to travel through or near the stadium are advised to expect delays, especially during peak evening hours.

Roads expected to face the worst congestion include Queen’s Road, MG Road, Raj Bhavan Road, Central Street, Cubbon Road, Kasturba Road, Lavelle Road, Vittal Mallya Road, St Marks Road, Museum Road, Ambedkar Veedhi, Trinity Junction, and Nrupatunga Road. The area is likely to be packed with both vehicles and pedestrians heading to the match.

To help ease the movement of fans after the match, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is stepping in with extended service hours. The last train from each terminal station—Whitefield (Kadugodi), Challaghatta, Silk Institute, and Madavara—will now depart at 12:30 AM. In addition, the final train from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station (Majestic), the city’s main transit hub, will leave at 1:15 AM.

Public transport usage is expected to spike, particularly near Cubbon Park Metro Station, which is the closest stop to Chinnaswamy Stadium. BMTC buses and local trains will also see higher passenger volume throughout the evening.

If you're heading to the game or just passing through the area, officials strongly recommend using public transportation instead of driving. With excitement building for the match, avoiding traffic headaches might be the best way to enjoy the night.



