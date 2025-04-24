Reviving indigenous sports: India’s hidden strength in the global arena

Sports has always held a special place in the hearts of Indians, uniting generations. Cricket, a national obsession, is a testament to the unwavering passion. The frenzy around every fixture, hero-worship of players, and the emotions tied to victories and defeats show how deeply sports shape our national & cultural identity. And while cricket dominates the spotlight, India’s sporting legacy extends far beyond, with indigenous sports that have thrived for centuries, rooted in traditional athleticism.

For instance, Kabaddi, a contact sport requiring strength and strategy, has gained global popularity with professional leagues and international tournaments. On the other hand, Mallakhamb, an ancient blend of gymnastics and yoga, is now practised worldwide for its fitness benefits. Martial arts such as Thang-Ta from Manipur and Silambam from Tamil Nadu are gaining recognition for their skill and discipline. These sports reflect India's deeply embedded athletic culture and showcase the country’s ability to influence the global sporting landscape, much like Japan did with Judo and Korea with Taekwondo.

History has shown how sports can unite a nation. A powerful example is how Nelson Mandela used Rugby to heal a divided South Africa. During the 1995 Rugby World Cup, South Africa was still reeling from the wounds of apartheid. Understanding the power of sports, Mandela wore the jersey of the mostly white national rugby team, the Springboks, and rallied black and white South Africans behind them. When the team won the championship, it wasn’t just a victory in sports—it was a moment of unity that symbolized a new era for the country. Similarly, Indian sports too have the power to unite communities and make a global impact.

With the right platform, sports such as Kho Kho can become a global phenomenon. The sport demands extraordinary agility, endurance, and strategic play, making it perfect for professional leagues. India has a talent pool to stand out on the world stage as seen at the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 where Indian Men’s and Women’s team were crowned champions.

Beyond cultural pride, reviving these sports can drive economic growth. Developing professional leagues, sponsorships, and training facilities can create jobs for our athletes, coaches, and sports managers, especially in rural areas. Investing in infrastructure, tournaments, and local sports clubs would inspire youth participation.

To make this a reality, we must aim to integrate these sports into school curricula, utilize media to build a fan base, and establish professional leagues with financial incentives. Upgrading sports infrastructure, ensuring world-class coaching, and pushing for inclusion in major international events like the Asian Games and the Olympics will further solidify India’s global presence. Hosting international tournaments can bring worldwide recognition and interest.

The simplest way for us to contribute is by watching and supporting these sports—whether by attending matches, tuning into broadcasts, or engaging with content online. The more people watch, the greater the demand, driving growth for these disciplines on a larger scale. With a rich interest in sports and immense talent, India has everything it takes to transform homegrown sports into a lasting global legacy.

- Sudhanshu Mittal, President of the Kho Kho Federation of India