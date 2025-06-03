Ricky Ponting 'Gutted' as Shreyas Iyer Misses Out on India’s Test Squad for England Series

The exclusion of Shreyas Iyer from India's 18-member Test squad for England series has sparked significant debate. Despite putting up an impressive performances in domestic cricket and the IPL, Iyer was not included in the squad.

India will play a five-match series against England, starting June 20.

Former Australian cricketer and current Punjab Kings head coach, Ricky Ponting, expressed his disappointment over Iyer's omission. Ponting acknowledged Iyer's exceptional form in the IPL, where he scored 514 runs, and felt that the selection committee overlooked his consistent performances in domestic cricket as well. Ponting suggested that the decision might have been influenced by Iyer's previous Test performances, which were underwhelming.

The Indian squad for the England series includes:

Shubman Gill (C)

Rishabh Pant (VC & WK)

Yashasvi Jaiswal

KL Rahul

Sai Sudharsan

Abhimanyu Easwaran

Karun Nair

Nitish Reddy

Ravindra Jadeja

Dhruv Jurel (WK)

Washington Sundar

Shardul Thakur

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammad Siraj

Prasidh Krishna

Akash Deep

Arshdeep Singh

Kuldeep Yadav

Notably, Shreyas Iyer's absence from the squad has been a topic of discussion among cricket experts and fans alike. His recent performances, including a match-winning 87* in the IPL Qualifier 2, have raised questions about the selection criteria.

While the selection committee has not publicly commented on Iyer's exclusion, the decision has certainly ignited conversations about the balance between domestic performance and past international records in team selection.



