Ricky Ponting 'Gutted' as Shreyas Iyer Misses Out on India’s Test Squad for England Series
Shreyas Iyer's exclusion from India's 18-member Test squad for the England series has sparked debate. Ricky Ponting, coach of Punjab Kings, expressed disappointment over the decision despite Iyer’s strong domestic and IPL form.
The exclusion of Shreyas Iyer from India's 18-member Test squad for England series has sparked significant debate. Despite putting up an impressive performances in domestic cricket and the IPL, Iyer was not included in the squad.
India will play a five-match series against England, starting June 20.
Former Australian cricketer and current Punjab Kings head coach, Ricky Ponting, expressed his disappointment over Iyer's omission. Ponting acknowledged Iyer's exceptional form in the IPL, where he scored 514 runs, and felt that the selection committee overlooked his consistent performances in domestic cricket as well. Ponting suggested that the decision might have been influenced by Iyer's previous Test performances, which were underwhelming.
The Indian squad for the England series includes:
Shubman Gill (C)
Rishabh Pant (VC & WK)
Yashasvi Jaiswal
KL Rahul
Sai Sudharsan
Abhimanyu Easwaran
Karun Nair
Nitish Reddy
Ravindra Jadeja
Dhruv Jurel (WK)
Washington Sundar
Shardul Thakur
Jasprit Bumrah
Mohammad Siraj
Prasidh Krishna
Akash Deep
Arshdeep Singh
Kuldeep Yadav
Notably, Shreyas Iyer's absence from the squad has been a topic of discussion among cricket experts and fans alike. His recent performances, including a match-winning 87* in the IPL Qualifier 2, have raised questions about the selection criteria.
While the selection committee has not publicly commented on Iyer's exclusion, the decision has certainly ignited conversations about the balance between domestic performance and past international records in team selection.