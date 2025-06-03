  • Menu
Rishi Sunak Supports RCB in IPL and Calls Virat Kohli His Favourite Player

Rishi Sunak

Highlights

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says RCB is his favourite IPL team due to family ties.

Rishi Sunak, the former Prime Minister of the UK, said that RCB is his favourite cricket team in the IPL. He likes the team because his wife is from Bangalore. When he got married, his wife’s family gave him an RCB jersey. Since then, he has been a fan of the team. He said he even watched and supported RCB while living at Downing Street in London.

Kohli is His Favourite Player

Sunak said his favourite cricket player is Virat Kohli. He called Kohli a great player and said he has a bat with Kohli’s signature on it. This bat was given to him as a gift by an Indian leader. Sunak said it is one of his most loved cricket items.

IPL Helped Cricket Grow

Sunak also said that the IPL has changed cricket for the better. He said many players now want to join the IPL during their careers. He gave an example of Jacob Bethell, an English player who played well in a recent match. Sunak said that playing in the IPL helped Bethell become better. He also hopes that English players in RCB, like Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone, will help the team win the title.

